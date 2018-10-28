Jared Goff and Rams outduel Aaron Rodgers and Packers for a 29-27 victory

Rams quarterback Jared Goff and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers put on a show Sunday at the Coliseum.
The former California stars dueled before 75,822.
Goff came out on top by engineering a late drive that culminated with Greg Zuerlein’s 34-yard field goal with just more than two minutes left. The Rams recovered a Packers fumble on the ensuing kickoff to preserve a 29-27 victory.
Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns as the Rams improved to 8-0 heading into next week’s game against New Orleans and another future Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees.
The Packers fell to 3-3-1.
Rams running back Todd Gurley rushed for 114 yards, and he also caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Josh Reynolds caught two touchdown passes.
Rodgers completed 18 of 30 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown.
Rodgers’ 40-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fourth quarter gave the Packers a 27-26 lead, but Goff got the final say.
It looked like Rodgers would have time for one of his patented comebacks, but the ball was stripped from kickoff returner Ty Montgomery and Ramik Wilson recovered for the Rams.
The Rams ran out the clock, Gurley even giving up a certain touchdown so as not to give the ball back to Rodgers.
The Packers led 10-8 at halftime, setting the stage for back-and-forth second half.
The Packers extended a 10-8 halftime lead with Mason Crosby’s second field goal, a 53-yarder early in the third quarter.
Goff and tight end Gerald Everett connected for a 22-yard gain, setting up a short pass on the right side to Gurley, who ran 30 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. Gurley then lined up on the left side, and came across the field to catch a two-point conversion pass that put the Rams ahead, 16-13 with 7:19 left.
The Rams forced the Packers to go three and out, and Goff went back to work. He connected with Robert Woods for third-down gains of 17 and 19 yards. A few plays later, he found Reynolds in the middle of the field, and Reynolds slipped a tackle on his way to a 19-yard touchdown and a 23-17 lead.
But Rodgers did not wilt.
He passed for 41 yards to receiver Davante Adams, setting up Aaron Jones’ 33-yard touchdown run to pull the Packers to within 23-20.
The Rams answered with Greg Zuerlein’s 43-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter to give the Rams a six point lead.
But Rodgers’ touchdown pass to Valdes-Scantling put the Packers ahead.
Goff had a chance to bring the Rams back, but he was sacked on third down by former USC star Clay Matthews, giving the ball back to Rodgers with 6:49 remaining.
But he got another chance when Aaron Donald sacked Rodgers, forcing the Packers to punt and giving the Rams the ball at the Packers’ 40.
In the first half, the Packers stifled the NFL’s second-ranked offense with outstanding play from the defensive line, active plays by linebackers Blake Martinez and Clay Matthews and suffocating pass coverage by the secondary.
The Rams were forced to punt on five of their six first-half possessions.
Meanwhile, Rodgers completed seven of 13 passes for 127 yards as the Packers took a 10-8 lead.
The teams traded possessions – both featuring third-down sacks – before Rodgers came alive.
On third down at the Packers’ 30, receiver Devonte Adams got behind Rams cornerback Marcus Peters, and Rodgers hit him stride for a 48-yard gain.
Rodgers then connected with tight end Jimmy Graham for what appeared to be a 22-yard touchdown. But upon review, officials rules Graham down at the one. Jamaal Williams carried the ball into the end zone on the next play for a 7-0 lead.
The Packers extended the lead on Mason Crosby’s 41-yard field goal early in the second quarter.
The Rams wasted an opportunity when punter Johnny Hekker extended a drive with a fake-punt pass to Sam Shields for a first down.
On the next possession, Hekker’s punt was downed at the one-yard line.
Rams linebacker Mark Barron stopped running back Aaron Jones in the end zone for a safety, pulling the Rams to within 10-2.
After receiving the free kick, the Rams drove down the field on two plays that required reviews.
First, Goff’s 25-yard pass to diving receiver Brandin Cooks was initially ruled incomplete. McVay challenged the call and won.
On the next play, Goff’s 32-yard pass to Gurley initially was ruled incomplete. But officials reviewed the play and determined that Gurley had control before he stepped out of bounds.
On third-and-goal from the one, Goff connected with receiver Josh Reynolds for a touchdown. But the Packers stuffed Gurley on a two-point conversion attempt, and the Rams trailed, 10-8, at halftime.