Saquon Barkley runs over Rams for 255 yards as Eagles roll to seventh win in row

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley runs 70 yards for touchdown on the first play of the second half against the Rams.

The Dodgers’ World Series trophy was in the house. So was Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles.

Also on hand Sunday night at SoFi Stadium were members of the St. Louis Rams’ 1999 Super Bowl championship team, including four Hall of Fame players from an offense known as “The Greatest Show on Turf.”

Despite their presence, the Rams demonstrated once again that they cannot yet be considered championship material — not at least with what consistently has been a less-than-great offense and a defense that got steamrolled by Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley amassed 302 total yards as the Eagles rolled past Rams 37-20 before a crowd of 74,400 — about half of them Eagles fans.

The defeat dropped the Rams’ record to 5-6. Though unimpressive, it is not a death knell for the Rams’ playoff hopes, especially with the Arizona Cardinals (6-5) and San Francisco 49ers (5-6) both losing Sunday.

The Rams have six games left, starting with next Sunday at New Orleans.

Rams cornerback Cobie Durant trips up Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

They then will face the Buffalo Bills at home before traveling to play the 49ers in a key NFC West game. They finish with a road game against the New York Jets and home games against the Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks (6-5).

The Rams probably won’t be bound for the postseason, however, unless they eliminate momentum-killing turnovers, protect Stafford better and become more consistent in the kicking game.

On Sunday, a Rams defense that had performed fairly well in a defeat by the Miami Dolphins and a victory over the New England Patriots could not handle Barkley. The seventh-year pro rushed for 255 yards in 26 carries and scored on runs of 70 and 72 yards in the second half. He caught four passes for 47 yards as the Eagles won their seventh game in a row and improved to 9-2.

Stafford completed 24 of 36 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns on a night the Rams went 0 for 8 on third down. Stafford was sacked five times

Puka Nacua caught nine passes for 117 yards. Cooper Kupp caught eight passes for 60 yards and a touchdown.

A.J. Brown catches a touchdown pass past Rams safety Quentin Lake to give the Eagles the halftime lead. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams led 7-3 in the first quarter on Kyren Williams’ short touchdown run, but the Eagles kicked a field goal and scored a touchdown on a pass from Jalen Hurts to receiver A.J. Brown to take a 13–7 lead at halftime.

Minutes after the 1990s band Smash Mouth played at halftime, Barkley smashed the Rams in the mouth.

On the first play of the third quarter, he took a handoff from Hurts, broke through the line of scrimmage and cut the right sideline en route to a 70-yard touchdown that increased the Eagles’ halftime lead to 20-7.

The Rams answered with Stafford’s short touchdown pass to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Then Barkley struck again.

He caught a short pass from Hurts and turned it into a 31-yard gain to the Rams’ 14-yard line. On the next play, Kenneth Gainwell rushed for a touchdown and a 27-14 lead.

On the ensuing possession, the Rams drove to the Eagles’ 15 but after a holding penalty and a sack, Joshua Karty missed wide right on a 47-yard field goal attempt.

The Eagles added a field goal, and late in the fourth quarter Barkley broke free again for a 72-yard touchdown.

The Rams added a late touchdown on a 27-yard pass from Stafford to Kupp.