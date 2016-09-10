Rams' defense will have a new look, and coordinator Gregg Williams is fine with that

The middle linebacker is playing the position for the first time.

The weak-side linebacker is a converted safety who led the team in tackles last season.

The strong-side linebacker?

After the release of Akeem Ayers, the Rams have all but said they don’t need one.

At least not very often.

“If you look at how many teams we’re going to play this year that are going to play two backs in the backfield against us — not very many people like doing that against us,” defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said Saturday. “So take a look at how many times were going to play three linebackers this entire season.”

On Monday night, when the Rams open the season against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium, Alec Ogletree will be the new middle linebacker, Mark Barron flanks him on one side and the defense could utilize multiple defensive backs “in those areas that a linebacker plays,” Williams said.

Preview: Rams open season at San Francisco Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams season opener at San Francisco. Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams season opener at San Francisco. See more videos

Cornerback E.J. Gaines did not practice this week and was ruled out of the game because of a thigh injury.

So the Rams could rely heavily on cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson, Coty Sensabaugh and Lamarcus Joyner with safeties T.J. McDonald and Maurice Alexander.

“It’s a passing league now,” Sensabaugh said, adding, “I’m just ready to compete. I don’t care who’s out there with us.”

Ayers’ departure — he signed with the Indianapolis Colts — leaves the Rams with three backup linebackers: second-year pro Bryce Hager, sixth-round draft pick Josh Forrest and undrafted free agent Cory Littleton.

Williams is noted for adapting schemes to fit personnel.

Last season, after Ogletree suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 4 at Arizona, Williams moved Barron from safety to a hybrid role similar to the one played by the Cardinals’ Deone Bucannon.

Barron flourished, finishing with a team-best 116 tackles.

“We’re going to play the best guys we have that they bring in the door,” Williams said. “I don’t draft them, I don’t sign them, but when they get here I’m going to coach them.”

Addressing reporters on the practice field a few yards from the Rams’ modular facility, Williams said Ogletree has put in the work, on and off the field, to make a successful transition to the middle.

“When I say this I‘ll probably get in trouble: He’s been in here more than our quarterbacks,” Williams said, “and he’s been in the film room longer than some of our coaching staff around here.

“So you have to respect the fact that he’s going to get an opinion because he works hard.”

Ready to go

Left tackle Greg Robinson said he was looking forward to the opener and the chance to show his improvement from a year ago.

He will be protecting the blind-side of quarterback Case Keenum, who is making his first season-opening start.

The 6-foot-5, 332-pound Robinson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft. He struggled at times with consistency and penalties during his first two seasons.

“I had a good preseason and that helped build my confidence,” Robinson said. “I feel like the game has slowed down a lot for me.”

Quick hits

Receivers Pharoh Cooper (shoulder) and Nelson Spruce (knee) also were ruled out of the game. Offensive tackle Rob Havenstein (foot) and linebacker Bryce Hager (concussion) practicedm but they are listed as questionable…. The Rams will have a short walkthrough Sunday and then depart for the Bay Area.