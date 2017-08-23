Rams' Jared Goff hopes for a two-minute drill against the Chargers to complete the preseason

As far as wish lists go, Jared Goff’s is modest.

The Rams quarterback, coming off an impressive performance against the Oakland Raiders, said Wednesday that he would “love” the opportunity to direct the offense in a two-minute scenario before the regular season begins Sept. 10 against the Indianapolis Colts.

“That would be great, end of the half, get a two-minute drive,” he said, adding, “Besides that, I think we’ve done basically everything — third and long, third and short, all that stuff.”

Goff’s final chance to execute a two-minute drill might come Saturday when the Rams play the Chargers at the Coliseum. It is expected to be Goff’s last appearance before sitting out next Thursday’s finale at Green Bay.

Goff played nearly to the end of the first half against the Raiders. He led the Rams on three scoring drives and completed 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Goff and most other starters will play about the same amount of time against the Chargers, though Todd Gurley’s workload might decrease with the opener looming in two weeks, coach Sean McVay said.

“Just the overall outlook of being mindful of that September 10th game being very important,” he said.

Goff made the most of his four series against the Raiders, which was an encouraging sign for team that featured the NFL’s worst offense the last two seasons. And a confidence boost for Goff.

“Just seeing it come to fruition a little bit and the way we were so efficient,” he said, adding, “But, it wasn’t like it was shocking. It’s something that we expected to do. We expect to play like that.”

Goff connected with rookie receiver Cooper Kupp for a touchdown on the first series and led a drive that ended with Gurley’s short touchdown run. He also directed a 16-play march that culminated with a field goal.

Goff was sacked once when end Khalil Mack beat tight ends Gerald Everett and Tyler Higbee. He said the offensive line was doing a “great job.”

“The Oakland defensive line is no slouch,” he said. “They’ve got some dudes over there and they did a great job keeping them away and giving me a good pocket.”

McVay is looking for Goff and the offense to build on their success against the Chargers.

On Tuesday, Goff and McVay were at the center of comments attributed to former Rams coach Mike Martz, who in a book that will be published next month is quoted by author Thomas George as saying the Rams “hired a buddy for Jared” and also questioned McVay’s credentials.

McVay took Martz’s comments in stride Tuesday and said Wednesday that Martz had reached out to a Rams spokesman to relay a message to him.

“He certainly didn’t have to do that,” McVay said, “but I thought it was classy of him to do that and try to clear the air there.”

When asked about Martz’s comments, Goff fell into line with McVay’s reaction the previous day.

“Like Sean said, he’s entitled to his opinion,” Goff said. “Whatever he wants to think is fine. Try not to pay much attention to it.”

Running back Lance Dunbar, signed in the offseason to back up Gurley, has not practiced since the spring because of a knee issue and is expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list, McVay said. … The Rams re-signed defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker and waived defensive lineman A.J. Jefferson. In March, the Rams signed Walker, who played the last two seasons for the Detroit Lions. They released him in mid-June just before a published report that said he was the subject of a sexual-assault investigation in Louisiana. A grand jury declined to indict Walker on criminal charges. … McVay said there was no update on the status of star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who remains a holdout because of a contract dispute.

