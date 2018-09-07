Aaron Donald will start against Raiders

Quarterback Jared Goff, running back Todd Gurley, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, defensive lineman Michael Brockers, cornerback Aqib Talib and punter Johnny Hekker were named team captains.... Linebacker Mark Barron did not practice. Running back Justin Davis (hamstring) was limited. Receiver Josh Reynolds, who had been sidelined because of an ankle injury, practiced and said he would be ready to play against the Raiders.... Safety Isaiah Johnson, who was waived Wednesday, re-signed with the Rams on Thursday.... During the week of Sept. 17, the Rams will begin selling their next wave of season tickets for the 2020 season at their new Inglewood stadium, the team announced. Premier seats require a seat license ranging from $7,500 to $15,000, and game tickets are $150 to $200. Reserved seats require a seat license ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, and game tickets are $60 to $125 per game. Current season-ticket holders and those on the deposit list will have priority to purchase tickets first.