What we learned from the Rams' 27-25 exhibition loss to the Minnesota Vikings

Jared Goff is not ready to be the starter … or the backup.

The Rams traded up – and gave up a lot of draft picks – to pick quarterback Jared Goff No. 1 in the draft.

The big move will not pay immediate dividends.

That was fairly clear after three exhibitions, and Goff’s performance against the Vikings solidified it.

During the first series, Goff looked like he finally had found his groove. He was making plays outside the pocket and passed for a short touchdown.

That was it for highlights.

After the game, Coach Jeff Fisher acknowledged that Goff was “not ready” and said he’d probably go with Sean Mannion as the No. 2 quarterback.

Brian Quick still has trouble catching the ball

Perhaps Fisher needs to publicly jump on Quick’s case every week.

After several drops in practices and early exhibitions, Fisher twice called out Quick to reporters, saying the fifth-year pro needed to catch the ball.

Voila! Quick was targeted three times against the Denver Broncos and he caught the ball each time.

But against the Vikings, Quick dropped a pass on the Rams’ second play from scrimmage. He was targeted twice and did not have a catch.

With rookie Pharoh Cooper possibly sidelined for the opener because of a shoulder injury, Quick needs to make good on his prove-it contract.

Special teams are not living up to their name

The Rams got a pass when they allowed the Dallas Cowboys to return the opening kick-off for a touchdown in the first exhibition game.

It was the first game at the Coliseum in more than 20 years…. The stadium was packed and the players were overly excited…. They came back and won…. Fill in another excuse of your choice here.

Against the Vikings, with young players desperately trying to make a good final impression, the Rams allowed Jhurell Pressley to return a kick-off 106 yards for a touchdown. At least six Rams players had shots at Pressley and missed.

Duke Williams let a punted ball bounce off his leg, and the Vikings recovered to set up a field goal.

Paul McRoberts muffed a punt and the Vikings recovered at the six-yard line, setting up a touchdown.

Rob Havenstein is back

Havenstein started at right tackle after returning from a foot injury that sidelined him throughout organized team activities and training camp.

He still needs to work himself into game shape, but his limited appearance was an encouraging sign for a line that needs to take the next step.

Havenstein’s presence enables versatile Rodger Saffold to possibly move back to left guard. Saffold had been playing right tackle. Against the Vikings, Saffold filled in at left tackle for Greg Robinson, who went through concussion protocol last week after playing against Denver.

Morgan Fox plays defensive tackle

The Rams are very deep along the defensive line, so the low-profile Fox is a long shot to make the roster.

But the former Colorado State Pueblo standout made the most of his opportunity against the Vikings, getting two sacks and pressuring the quarterback four times.

It was exactly the kind of performance an undrafted free agent needed in his final audition for the Rams ... and other NFL teams if he gets cut.

The Rams’ new stadium will be impressive

The renderings for the Rams’ Inglewood stadium, scheduled for completion in 2019, resemble U.S. Bank Stadium in some ways.

That’s not a coincidence because the Dallas-based HKS architecture firm designed both.

We won't even begin to speculate about how much the luxury suites and personal seat licenses will cost in star-obsessed Southern California.

Inglewood does not present the same visible skyline opportunities that Minneapolis boasts, but it’s certain that there will be plenty of cutting edge bells and whistles at the Rams' new home.