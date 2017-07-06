U.S. drops 12 spots to No. 35 in FIFA rankings

The U.S. men’s national soccer team hasn’t lost since Bruce Arena took over as coach in December, has climbed from last to third in the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying table and played Mexico to a 1-1 draw on the road last month. But none of that has paid off in the FIFA world rankings, where the U.S. has fallen 12 spots to No. 35 overall.

The 12-spot drop was the largest among the top 56 teams in the rankings and dropped the U.S. behind countries such as Iran, Northern Ireland, Egypt, Senegal and Tunisia. It’s also the lowest the U.S. has been ranked since the FIFA table was established in 1992.

World Cup champion Germany, which won this month’s Confederations Cup in Russia, is ranked No. 1, having vaulted over Brazil and Argentina, who are second and third, respectively.

Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Chile, Colombia, France and Belgium round out the top 10.

Mexico, unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, improved one spot to No. 16, its best showing since 2012. Costa Rica, the only other CONCACAF team in the top 40, is ranked 26th.

The rankings are determined by a formula that awards points based on the results of full international matches over the last four years, with more recent results and more significant matches being more weighted more heavily.

The top 35

1. Germany (+2)

2. Brazil (-1)

3. Argentina (-1)

4. Portugal (+4)

5. Switzerland (+4)

6. Poland (+4)

7. Chile (-3)

8. Colombia (-3)

9. France (-3)

10. Belgium (-3)

11. Spain (-1)

12. Italy (0)

13. England (0)

14. Peru (+1)

15. Croatia (+3)

16. Mexico (+1)

17. Uruguay (-1)

18. Sweden (+16)

19. Iceland (+3)

20. Wales (-7)

21. Slovakia (0)

22. Northern Ireland (+6)

23. Iran (+7)

24. Egypt (-4)

25. Ukraine (+12)

26. Costa Rica (-7)

27. Senegal (0)

28. Congo (+11)

29. Ireland (-3)

30. Bosnia and Herzegovina (-1)

31. Ecuador (-7)

32. Netherlands (-1)

33. Turkey (-8)

34. Tunisia (+7)

35. U.S. (-12)

CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. General manager Rob Pelinka says the Lakers have a strategy in place for free agency when it begins on July 1. Part of the plan is to keep salary cap space available for July 2018. CAPTION Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball, the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, is introduced as the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. CAPTION Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. Lonzo Ball talks with The Times' Lindsey Thiry about embracing Magic Johnson's high expectations, a day after the Lakers selected Ball with the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? The Times' Bill Plaschke, Tania Ganguli and Lindsey Thiry report from El Segundo where the Lakers introduced No. 2 overall pick Lonzo Ball. Plus, who are the Lakers trying to land next? CAPTION Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either. Lakers No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball is looking forward to playing with Brandon Ingram, and as far as his dad? Well, Lonzo doesn't know what LaVar Ball is going to say next, either.

kevin.baxter@latimes.com

Twitter: kbaxter11