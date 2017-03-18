Galaxy beat Real Salt Lake, 2-1, for their first win of the season

Emmanuel Boateng found the inside of the net for what turned out to be the game-winner in the 74th minute and the Galaxy earned their first win of the year, 2-1, against Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Boateng's goal was set up by Romain Alessandrini who drew the defense around him on the right side of the box before firing a pass to the opposite side to a streaking Boateng who beat goalkeeper Nick Rimando.

Alessandrini also assisted on the Galaxy's (1-2-0) first goal, which tied the score at one in the 69th minute. Alessandrini found Romney with a cross to the middle of the box, who then fired a left-footed shot just under the crossbar. Real Salt Lake (0-2-1) took an early lead in the 18th minute after a goal by Yura Movsisyan. Movsisyan took a high arching into the box by Albert Rusnak and headed it through.

