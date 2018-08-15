Galaxy’s defense twice squanders the lead in tie with Rapids

The Galaxy got their scores from Ashley Cole and Sebastian Lletget but neither one stood up for long. Colorado’s Edgar Castillo needed just 15 minutes to match Cole’s score — the Galaxy captain’s first in 13 months — glancing a hard left-footed shot off the underside of the crossbar in the 74th minute. And then five minutes after Lletget restored the lead with his second goal in four days, substitute Niki Jackson erased the advantage again, slicing between two defenders and redirecting a shot off defender Daniel Steres and over Galaxy keeper David Bingham for the 82nd-minute equalizer.