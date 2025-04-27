Advertisement
Galaxy

Galaxy lose to surging Portland to remain winless through 10 games

Portland’s Kevin Kelsy shoots against Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy during the first half of the Timbers’ 4-2 win Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Associated Press

David Da Costa, Santiago Moreno and Kevin Kelsy each scored Sunday to lead the Portland Timbers to a 4-2 win over the Galaxy and extend the defending MLS Cup champions’ season-opening winless streak to 10 games.

Portland (5-2-3) is unbeaten in seven consecutive games, a streak that began with a 1-1 tie with the Galaxy on March 16.

The Galaxy (0-7-3), off to the worst start of any champion in MLS history, has a minus-12 goal differential, the worst in the league.

Antony had three assists for the Timbers.

Minnesota United midfielder Will Trapp, left, and LA Galaxy midfielder Elijah Wynder (22) battle.

Soccer

Galaxy don’t have an excuse for winless start: ‘They shouldn’t be this bad’

The Galaxy are off to a dreadful start on the heels of winning the MLS Cup title. Will they be able to revive their season and make the playoffs?

Antony chased down a loose ball along the left side of the goal line, flicked a pass over the head of defender Miki Yamane to himself and then side-footed a pass to Da Costa, who slammed home a volley to open the scoring in the 38th minute.

On the counterattack, Antony played a centering pass to Moreno for the finish from near the right corner of the six-yard box to make it 2-0 in the 53rd and Kelsy bounced a first-touch shot off the crossbar to give the Timbers a 3-0 lead in the 63rd minute.

Christian Ramirez got the Galaxy on the board in the 67th with a sliding one-touch finish off a cross played in by Joseph Paintsil and then fed Marco Reus, who slipped behind the defense and beat goalkeeper James Pantemis to make it 3-2 in the 69th minute.

Jonathan Rodriguez, who subbed on for Antony in the 71st, converted from the penalty spot in the 75th minute to cap the scoring.

