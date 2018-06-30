LAFC will try to extend four-game winning streak against visiting Philadelphia

“The way we’ve been working remains exactly the same,” Bradley said. “We have our ideas of what good football is for us and we just keep trying to build on it. Against Columbus we had periods where we became a little too passive and dropped a little too much. I’d like to see us in good positions, not too deep down the field, so when we win the ball we can start passing. These types of things go in waves for us. But when I look at the big picture I see progress.