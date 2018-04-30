LAFC needs extra time to beat Seattle for first home victory

LAFC, averaging an MLS-best 2.67 goals per game going into the game, outshot and outpassed Seattle and built a huge lead in possession in the second half but couldn't find the back of the net until Ciman's 35-yard strike in the final seconds. It was his second goal in as many games and it not only capped a storied night, but it gave LAFC (5-2) the best seven-game start for an MLS expansion team.