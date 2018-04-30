LAFC needs extra time to beat Seattle for first home victory

The Los Angeles Football Club held a housewarming party Sunday that was nearly four years in the making.
The festivities featured a Navy SEALs parachute team, a trained falcon named Olly, countless flags and banners and an a capella rendition of the national anthem sung by some of the 22,000 invited guests in the sellout crowd.
But the best moment came in stoppage time, with captain Laurent Ciman's shot from distance lifting LAFC to 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders.
It was a result and a celebration worthy of a $350-million mansion, one MLS Commissioner Don Garber said has raised the bar for soccer-specific stadiums in the U.S.
"It's fantastic. It's really spectacular," he said. "It's just what the league needs. The water level keeps getting raised."
When Garber took over MLS in 1999, the league had one soccer-specific venue. When Minnesota United completes construction on its stadium next year, it will have 18.
"It's part of the momentum story that MLS has," he said.
LAFC, averaging an MLS-best 2.67 goals per game going into the game, outshot and outpassed Seattle and built a huge lead in possession in the second half but couldn't find the back of the net until Ciman's 35-yard strike in the final seconds. It was his second goal in as many games and it not only capped a storied night, but it gave LAFC (5-2) the best seven-game start for an MLS expansion team.
Sunday's homecoming followed a six-game, 14,000-mile journey around the U.S. and Canada, and LAFC appeared to have trouble adjusting to life at home in the early going with the best first-half scoring chances coming from Seattle (1-4-1).
In the fourth minute, Clint Dempsey bounced a shot toward goal that was batted away. Four minutes later, rookie Alex Roldan's shot at an open net was cleared off the line by defender Steven Beitashour.
Then late in the first half, center-back Ciman, laying on his back about eight years from goal, took a ball off the foot of Seattle's Will Bruin and knocked it away to break up another scoring chance.
LAFC's best chance in regulation may have come in the 53rd minute when Marcos Urena got behind the defense and raced into the 18-yard box alone. But he appeared to slip as he reached for a through ball from Mark-Anthony Kaye and got nothing on the shot.
In the 79th minute, Latif Blessing and Walker Zimmerman tried to get their heads on the ball at the right post with Zimmerman finally putting his attempt on top of the net.
There was one thing, though, that marred LAFC's opening night. Thousands of supporters of the team, which has boasted of its diversity and tolerance, chanted an anti-gay slur whenever Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei took a goal kick. The practice was popularized by followers of the Mexican national team, which has been fined several times by FIFA over its inability to stop the chant.
Garber said MLS wouldn't tolerate it either.
"It shouldn't happen and it will stop," he said.
Garber said he discussed the matter with LAFC's ownership group during the first half.
