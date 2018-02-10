Carlos Cordeiro is elected president of the U.S. Soccer Federation

Carlos Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs executive and current vice president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, was elected the USSF's president Saturday, beating seven contenders in a vote conducted at the federation's general meeting.
Cordeiro, who joined U.S. Soccer as an independent director in 2007, became the federation's treasurer a year later before rising to vice president in 2016. He was elected on the third ballot, with 68.6% of the vote, upsetting Kathy Carter, who was bidding to become U.S. Soccer's first woman president.
Cordeiro will succeed Sunil Gulati, the longest-serving president in USSF history, who did not run for reelection after serving three four-year terms.
The oldest candidate in the field and the only one who is a sitting USSF board member, Cordeiro, 61, inherits a federation that descended into turmoil last fall when the U.S. failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 32 years. In the wake of that disappointment, Bruce Arena resigned as coach and Gulati decided to step aside, opening the way for its first contested presidential election since 1998.
That also opened the way for a campaign most of the candidates insisted was a call for change.
The field, which also included a field of four former national team players and two lawyers, waged a bitter fight, with several insisting they were the true agents of change while attacking Cordeiro and Carter, the president of Soccer United Marketing, as establishment candidates.
Cordeiro's first goal in taking over the federation, which has grown into a $100-million enterprise with more than 170 full-time employees under Gulati, will be to unite those warring factions.
During his campaign he said he intended to run the federation in much the same way a CEO runs a major corporation, a break from the hands-on style preferred by Gulati.
Before the voting began Saturday, Cordeiro told the more than 500 delegates gathered in a hotel ballroom that U.S. Soccer has "a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make soccer the preeminent sport in America."
But making that happen, he said, will require a massive financial investment.
Cordeiro, who played high school soccer in Miami, is of Colombian, Portuguese and Indian descent and immigrated to the U.S. at 15. He takes over as president at a time when the USSF is trying to bring the World Cup back to the U.S., having joined Mexico and Canada in a historic three-nation bid to play host to the 2026 event.
FIFA, the governing body for world soccer, will chose between the North American bid and one from Morocco in June. Cordeiro said bringing the tournament to North America is vital to the growth of U.S. Soccer.
Gulati will continue to manage the bid process.
Cordeiro will also have to address the fact the national team is without a permanent coach, a vacancy that may remain open until after this summer's World Cup in Russia, when the pool of available coaches will expand.
But U.S. Soccer's problems aren't confined to the national-team level. More children are playing the sport in the U.S. than ever before, but financial barriers and a lack of resources are limiting that growth. Addressing that, along with a call for more meaningful participation at the grass-roots level and more transparency at the national level, was a plank of every candidate's platform.
Many of the candidates also said they knew how to make the U.S. one of the world's top soccer nations.
Aside from Carter and Cordeiro, the field of candidates included former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo and Eric Wynalda and lawyers Steve Gans and Michael Winograd.
To win, a candidate needed a simple majority of the ballots cast. And though it took three rounds for that to happen, Cordeiro was the leading vote-getter in each round, earning 36.3% of the vote in the first round and 41.8% in the second.
Carter, considered the favorite going in, saw her support top out at 34.6% on the first ballot.
