World Cup draw is set with Mexico receiving toughest draw; rivals Portugal and Spain will meet in group opener

Tournament host Russia heads a surprisingly soft group while Mexico faces two potential hurdles in its hopes to make history in next summer’s World Cup.

The world championship will be the first to be played without the U.S. since 1986. The Americans finished a non-qualifying fifth in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying this fall.

In a brisk draw held Friday at the 6,000-seat State Kremlin Palace, Russia was paired with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay. Russia, the lowest-ranked team in the tournament at No. 65 in the October FIFA world ratings, will open the competition against No. 63 Saudi Arabia on June 14 in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

With the exception of South Korea at No. 62, every other team in the 32-team field is ranked in the top 50. And with the top two teams in each of the eight four-team groups advancing to the knockout round, Russia could move on with a win over Saudi Arabia and a draw against either Egypt or Uruguay, the other two teams in the group.

Mexico, meanwhile, will open its World Cup against defending champion Germany, the world’s top-ranked team. A loss there would leave Mexico needing results against Sweden and South Korea in its other two group-play games to move on.

And even if it does that, advancing to the round of 16 as the group runner-up means Mexico is likely to meet five-time champion Brazil, the world’s second-ranked team, in the knockout round. Mexico has never gotten past the quarterfinals in a World Cup – and the last time it got that far was 1986, the last tournament the U.S. missed.

This year’s team is arguably Mexico’s best-ever, but the draw will make it difficult for El Tri to make history.

Portugal, the reigning European champion, and Spain will meet in the Group B opener but both are likely to advance since Morocco and Iran round out the foursome. Group H may be the most competitive group. It is headed by Poland but also includes Senegal, Colombia and Japan.

The 64-game tournament will conclude July 15 in Moscow.

