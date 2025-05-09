Angel City’s Savy King taken to hospital after collapsing on field vs. Utah

Angel City’s Savy King is taken off the field during the team’s game against Utah at BMO Stadium on Friday night.

Angel City defender Savy King collapsed on the field and medical staff appeared to do chest compressions on her before she was carted off during a 2-0 win over Utah at BMO Stadium on Friday night.

Angel City assistant coach Eleri Earnshaw told reporters after the match that King was transported to a Los Angeles hospital, evaluated and is responsive.

“Her family is with her, as is our medical staff, so she’s in good hands,” Earnshaw said.

Players were visibly shaken as trainers rushed to King’s side after she went down in the 74th minute. She was attended to for roughly 10 minutes before she was taken off the field.

Advertisement

Utah’s Alex Loera prays with players after Angel City defender Savy King collapsed on the field during Friday’s game at BMO Stadium. (Luiza Moraes / NWSL via Getty Images)

Both teams gathered in a circle on the field after the match to pray for King, and teams throughout the National Women’s Soccer League, along with the league office, offered support for King via their social media channels.

King, 20, was the second overall pick in the 2024 NWSL draft by expansion Bay FC and played 18 games for the club. She was traded to Angel City in February and has started in all eight games this season.

Advertisement

Christen Press came off the bench in place of Claire Emslie in the 65th minute. Twenty-five seconds after stepping onto the field, Press outfoxed Madison Pogarch then curled the ball into the top left corner of the goal. Alyssa Thompson scored in second-half stoppage time.

It was the first shutout of the season for Angel City (4-2-2).

Utah (1-6-1) has lost six of its last seven matches.