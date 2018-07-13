Croatia and France have little in common — except a desire to win the World Cup

Croatia can’t really point to any compelling statistics other than its won-loss record. The team has gotten goals from seven players, only two of whom — captain Luka Modric and Perisic — have scored twice. Perhaps the most impressive number for Croatia is 63, the number of kilometers (39 miles) that Modric, a midfielder, has covered in this World Cup, more than 10 kilometers a game and by far the most of any player in the tournament.