Mexico closes in on knockout stage with 2-1 win over South Korea

Mexico moved a big step closer to the knockout round of a seventh straight World Cup with a 2-1 win over South Korea on Saturday at Rostov Arena in the southern port city of Rostov-on-Don.
Mexico got goals from Carlos Vela and Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, one in each half, to secure its second victory in as many games in Russia. The win also put Mexico alone atop the Group F standings pending the result of Saturday’s late group game between unbeaten Sweden and defending champion Germany.
A victory or draw for Sweden would guarantee Mexico a spot in the second round. But even a win for Germany would still leave Mexico in control of its own destiny, needing only a draw against Sweden in next week’s group-play final to advance.
For Mexico, that’s just the first step though. The team hasn’t exited a World Cup in the group stage since 1978.
However, once there it hasn’t won a game in the second round since 1986, the last time it reached the quarterfinals. And it has never won a knockout-round game outside of Mexico.
Vela, who plays in MLS for the expansion Los Angeles Football Club, got Mexico started, converting a penalty kick in the 26th minute. The penalty was awarded after South Korea’s Jang Hyun-Soo stuck an arm in front of an Andres Guardado pass inside the box.
Hernandez doubled the advantage midway through the second half. After a Mexican double-team won the ball back deep in its own end, Hirving Lozano and Hernandez sprinted quickly up the field on a breakaway.
After a long run up the center of the pitch, Lozano dumped the ball off for Hernandez near the 18-yard box. With Hyun-Soo coming over to challenge, Hernandez pulled the ball back with his left foot as the Korean defender slid by, leaving him with an open right-footed shot on target that he didn’t miss.
Son Heung-Min pulled one of those goals back for South Korea deep in stoppage time, giving the team its first score of the World Cup.
With Edson Alvarez starting for Hugo Ayala on the back line, Mexico was using its 50th different lineup in as many games under coach Juan Carlos Ososio.