Mexico takes over World Cup with 1-0 victory over reigning champion Germany

But as the half wore on, Germany wore down and Mexico finally broke through in the 35th minute on a counterattack that ended with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez pushing the ball forward for Lozano breaking into the box. Germany’s Mesut Ozil caught Lozano from behind so the Mexican pulled the ball back with his left foot, spun around Ozil and put a hard-footed right-footed shot in at the near post. It was just the second goal Mexico had scored in five games since March 24, equaling its worst offensive drought in four years.