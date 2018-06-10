Ramadan leaves Muslim World Cup players facing a tough choice

Gaber, who plays in MLS with the expansion Los Angeles Football Club, said he had no choice but to fast although he said it makes both training and playing difficult. However, his more famous Egyptian teammate, Mohamed Salah, broke his temporarily in the run-up to last month’s Champions League final. (At least one religious leader said the shoulder injury Salah sustained in the Champions League final, which could keep him out of Egypt’s World Cup opener, was God’s punishment for breaking his fast.)