Russia beats Saudi Arabia 5-0 for first World Cup win in 16 years

Cheryshev, who as a member of Spanish club Villarreal is one of just two Russians playing outside the country’s domestic league, wouldn’t have even been on the field if Alan Dzagoev, the team’s creative midfielder, not pulled up with a left hamstring problem in the 23rd minute. He hobbled off the field between two trainers moments later and could be out for the tournament, which would be a major blow for the home team.