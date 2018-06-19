Telemundo draws record audience for Mexico-Germany World Cup game

Telemundo drew an average audience of 6.56 million viewers for Sunday’s Mexico-Germany World Cup match, making it the most-watched sporting event in the Spanish-language network’s history.
Across all platforms, including digital, Telemundo’s coverage had an average audience of 7.4 million, and it peaked at 8 million.
Fox Sports drew just more than 4 million TV viewers — 4.25 million across all platforms — for the Mexico-Germany contest and 4.09 million for Brazil-Switzerland later Sunday, the largest audiences for soccer on an English-language network since 2016. Both games were carried on cable outlet FS1.
Through Sunday, Fox Sports was averaging 2.24 million viewers a game, an audience the network said is 32% higher than what ABC/ESPN got for the group stages of the last four World Cups combined, excluding U.S. games. The U.S. did not qualify for this year’s World Cup.