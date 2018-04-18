Pro wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino dies at 82

Sammartino was born on Oct. 6, 1935 in Pizzoferrato, Italy, and grew up in the Abruzzo region. He lived with his parents under Nazi occupation in World War II and they eventually immigrated to Pittsburgh in 1950. Sammartino was undersized for his age and the frequent target of bullies, so he dedicated his life to weightlifting and body building. He set a world record in the bench press with a lift of 565 pounds in 1959 and then caught the eye of Vincent J. McMahon, who was the owner of the WWF.