Former WWE wrestler Mike ‘Mantaur’ Halac dies at 55

Mike Halac, known for his half-man, half-beast character, wrestled as Mantaur in the 1990s.

Former professional wrestler Mike “Mantaur” Halac has died, according to a statement released Wednesday by World Wrestling Entertainment. He was 55.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Mike Halac, better known to WWE fans as Mantaur, has passed away,” the organization wrote. “Halac’s combination of size and charisma immediately captivated fans worldwide as he took to the ring in a giant bull head to highlight his half-man, half-minotaur persona. ...

“WWE extends its condolences to Mike Halac’s family, friends and fans.”

After wrestling under the name Bruiser Mastino for several years in Germany, Halac made his WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation) debut in 1995 as Mantaur. The character was based on a minotaur, a creature from Greek mythology that was part man and part bull.

Halac’s initial stint with the WWE lasted less than a year, but he returned on multiple occasions as various characters. He also wrestled for several other wrestling associations, including Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Halac, who was said to weigh more than 400 pounds during his wrestling days, later revealed he had diabetes. He also was one of more than 50 wrestlers who filed a class-action lawsuit against the WWE in 2016, alleging the organization covered up neurological injuries that occurred on the job. The case was dismissed by a U.S. district judge in 2018.

An Omaha native, Halac was inducted into the Nebraska Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

“His loss will be felt by many,” the hall of fame posted on Facebook. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they grieve the loss of a man who was larger than life.”