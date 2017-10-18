Eagles' Chris Long is donating his entire 2017 salary to charity

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long won’t pocket a cent from his play in the regular season this year. He’s donating his entire salary to charity.

After already using his first six game checks on scholarships for two students from his hometown of Charlottesville, Va., Long announced Wednesday that the remaining 10 will go toward the launch of an initiative called Pledge 10 for Tomorrow.

In a statement, Long said those paychecks will go “to organizations supporting educational equity and opportunity in St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia — the three cities that I’ve called home throughout my NFL career.”

“I’m playing the entire 2017 NFL season without collecting income because I believe that education is the best gateway to a better tomorrow for EVERYONE in America,” he wrote.

“I’m encouraging fans, businesses and every person with a desire to join in my pursuit of equal education opportunities for all students to make their own pledge. My goal is that through this campaign my donation will be doubled by those inspired to join the effort — because together we can accomplish more.”

Long’s base salary for the 2017 season is $1 million. He was one of several players who met with NFL owners and executives Tuesday to discuss the league’s national anthem controversy.

