San Diego State defeats San Francisco to win Diamond Head Classic

Zylan Cheatham had 16 points and 11 rebounds to help San Diego State beat San Francisco 62-48 on Sunday night for the Diamond Head Classic championship.

San Diego State (8-4) made nine three-pointers against the Dons to set a tournament record with 29 long-range baskets over three games.

San Francisco got to within two points — for the fourth time in the second half — with 11:46 left but the Dons couldn't get any closer the rest of the way. San Diego State's Jeremy Hemsley made a three-pointer with 4:19 left for a 10-point lead.

Hemsley, who entered averaging 16.6 points in his sophomore season, picked up his fourth foul with 18:49 left in the second half and finished with 12 points. Malik Pope missed his second consecutive game for the Aztecs because of a knee injury.

The Aztecs led 32-28 at halftime after shooting 50%. Charles Minlend kept San Francisco close by making three three-pointers and scoring 13 points.

Minlend finished with 18 points for San Francisco (10-3). The Dons, who entered ranked fifth nationally at 42.7% from three-point range, made only four of 20 from distance.

Illinois State 68, Tulsa 56: Paris Lee scored 18 points, Deontae Hawkins added 16 and Illinois State cruised past Tulsa 68-56 on Sunday for third place in the Diamond Head Classic. Illinois State (8-4) opened the game on a 16-0 run and Tulsa (6-6) didn't get on the board until freshman Joseph Battle hit a 3-pointer at the 13:19 mark. The Golden Hurricane's were just one for their first 11 shots from the field.

Utah 74, Stephen F. Austin 66: David Collette scored 17 points on eight-of-eight shooting as the Utes claimed fifth place in the Diamond Head Classic. JoJo Zamora and Devon Daniels had 16 each and Lorenzo Bonam added 12 for the Utes (9-3), who never trailed and shot 58.5% (24 of 41) from the field. Utah scored 30 points off of 23 turnovers by the Lumberjacks (5-7).

Hawaii 60, Southern Mississippi 46: Jack Purchase made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and the Rainbows snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over in the seventh-place game of the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii went on a 10-0 run to stretch its lead to 21 points midway through the second half as Southern Miss (3-9) went scoreless for five-plus minutes. Gibson Johnson added 10 points for Hawaii (5-7), which made 10 shots from distance.