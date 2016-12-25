Sports Now Sports news from Los Angeles and beyond
San Diego State defeats San Francisco to win Diamond Head Classic

Zylan Cheatham had 16 points and 11 rebounds to help San Diego State beat San Francisco 62-48 on Sunday night for the Diamond Head Classic championship. 

San Diego State (8-4) made nine three-pointers against the Dons to set a tournament record with 29 long-range baskets over three games. 

San Francisco got to within two points — for the fourth time in the second half — with 11:46 left but the Dons couldn't get any closer the rest of the way. San Diego State's Jeremy Hemsley made a three-pointer with 4:19 left for a 10-point lead. 

Hemsley, who entered averaging 16.6 points in his sophomore season, picked up his fourth foul with 18:49 left in the second half and finished with 12 points. Malik Pope missed his second consecutive game for the Aztecs because of a knee injury. 

The Aztecs led 32-28 at halftime after shooting 50%. Charles Minlend kept San Francisco close by making three three-pointers and scoring 13 points. 

Minlend finished with 18 points for San Francisco (10-3). The Dons, who entered ranked fifth nationally at 42.7% from three-point range, made only four of 20 from distance. 

Illinois State 68, Tulsa 56: Paris Lee scored 18 points, Deontae Hawkins added 16 and Illinois State cruised past Tulsa 68-56 on Sunday for third place in the Diamond Head Classic. Illinois State (8-4) opened the game on a 16-0 run and Tulsa (6-6) didn't get on the board until freshman Joseph Battle hit a 3-pointer at the 13:19 mark. The Golden Hurricane's were just one for their first 11 shots from the field. 

Utah 74, Stephen F. Austin 66: David Collette scored 17 points on eight-of-eight shooting as the Utes claimed fifth place in the Diamond Head Classic. JoJo Zamora and Devon Daniels had 16 each and Lorenzo Bonam added 12 for the Utes (9-3), who never trailed and shot 58.5% (24 of 41) from the field. Utah scored 30 points off of 23 turnovers by the Lumberjacks (5-7).

Hawaii 60, Southern Mississippi 46: Jack Purchase made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and the Rainbows snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over in the seventh-place game of the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii went on a 10-0 run to stretch its lead to 21 points midway through the second half as Southern Miss (3-9) went scoreless for five-plus minutes. Gibson Johnson added 10 points for Hawaii (5-7), which made 10 shots from distance. 

