Cal State Dominguez Hills to play for NCAA Division II men’s basketball title

Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 33 points and Adam Afifi and Jordan Hilstock each added 15 to lead the Cal State Dominguez Hills men’s basketball team to a 94-83 overtime victory over Dallas Baptist on Thursday night in the NCAA Division II semifinal at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind.

The Toros will take on Nova Southeastern (Fla.) (35-1) in the nationally televised championship game Saturday at noon PDT on CBS.

The Toros fell behind 35-16 in the first half before rallying in the second half. Alex Garcia made a three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to tie the score at 76-76 and send the game into overtime.

Dominguez Hills (29-5) outscored the Patriots 18-7 in overtime. Dent-Smith made a jumper and Afifi made a three-pointer to open the extra period.

Dominguez Hills outrebounded the Patriots 39-30 and shot 40% from beyond the three-point line. Dent-Smith led the Toros with four three-pointers. Dallas Baptist (34-4) was led by Ricky Lujan’s 22 points.