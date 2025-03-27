Cal State Dominguez Hills basketball teams make historic Final Four runs

Devon Lewis, center, celebrates with teammates in the locker room Wednesday night after Cal State Dominguez Hills advanced to the Division II national championship game for the first time in school history.

Nala Williams scored 21 points and Asia Jordan added 19 as Cal State Dominguez Hills defeated Union, 68-50, at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh to reach the Division II national championship game for the first time in school history.

The No. 3 seed Toros (36-1) are the first California team to play in the Division II national title game since 2015 when Cal Baptist made the final and aims to be the first California school to win a national title since Cal Poly Pomona in 2002.

Dominguez Hills applied consistent defensive pressure, controlled the paint and outscored No. 7 seed Union (Tenn.) 20-8 in fast break points.

The Toros will play No. 1 seed Grand Valley State (37-2) at 4 p.m. PDT Friday for the national title at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse. The Lakers advanced to the championship by beating Pittsburgh State 68-61 on Wednesday night.

The women’s basketball team’s success extends a historic season for the school’s hoops programs.

The No. 7 seed Cal State Dominguez Hills men’s basketball team rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 2 seed West Liberty 84-79 on Tuesday night at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., to reach the Division II Final Four for the first time in school history. The Toros (29-5) will face No. 3 seed Dallas Baptist (34-4) on Thursday at 3 p.m. PDT.