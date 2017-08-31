College football viewer's guide: Lane Kiffin appetizer, FSU-Bama entree and Texas A&M-UCLA dessert

Need some help deciding which college football games to watch this weekend? Look no further.

TODAY

Navy at Florida Atlantic, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Lane Kiffin will be back on the sideline as a head coach for the first time since being fired by USC nearly four years ago. Kiffin won his initial outings as coach at Tennessee and with the Trojans (though he wasn’t so fortunate with the Raiders). Quarterback De’Andre Johnson also joins FAU. He was cut by Florida State in 2015 after a video surfaced of him punching a woman at a bar.

3 p.m.: Fordham at Army, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN).

5 p.m.: Washington at Rutgers, FS1; Colorado State vs. Colorado, Pac-12 Networks (Pac-12).

6 p.m.: Utah State vs. Wisconsin, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: Boston College at Northern Illinois, CBSSN.

SATURDAY MORNING

Maryland at No. 23 Texas, 9 a.m., ESPN

After posting a 22-4 record in two years at Houston, Tom Herman was hired to resurrect a Texas program that hasn’t finished above .500 since 2013. Quarterback Shane Buechele returns after setting a Longhorns freshman passing record of 2,958 yards last season. Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore has caught a pass in 21 consecutive games.

9 a.m.: Kent State at No. 5 Clemson, ESPN; Akron at No. 6 Penn State, Channel 7; California at North Carolina, KDOC; Bowling Green at Michigan State, ESPNU; Wyoming at Iowa, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); Missouri State at Missouri, SEC Network (SEC).

9:30 a.m.: Betune-Cookman at No. 18 Miami, FS West.

11 a.m.: Portland State at Oregon State, Pac-12.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 17 Florida at Arlington, Texas, 12:30 p.m., Channel 7

It’s been tough figuring out who might be playing in this one. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t release his team’s roster until Wednesday and as of Thursday hadn’t identified his starting quarterback. Florida coach Jim McElwain waited until Wednesday to announce redshirt freshman Felipe Franks as his quarterback. The Gators suspended 10 players for this game, nine for the alleged misuse of school funds.

Western Michigan at No. 4 USC, 2:15 p.m., Pac-12

The last time the Trojans were ranked this high in the preseason was 2012 — they started at No. 1 but finished the season unranked. Western Michigan won 13 games last season but lost its coach, starting quarterback and top receiver. New Broncos quarterback Jon Wassink hasn't played competitive football since high school in 2014.

Noon: South Carolina vs. North Carolina State, ESPN.

12:30 p.m.: Texas El Paso at No. 7 Oklahoma, Channel 11; Temple at Notre Dame, Channel 4; Nevada at Northwestern, Big Ten.

12:45 p.m.: Troy at Boise State, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Mississippi State, SEC; Eastern Washington at Texas Tech, FS West; Kentucky at Southern Mississippi, CBSSN.

3:15 p.m.: Appalachian State at No. 15 Georgia, ESPN.

4 p.m.: Liberty at Baylor, FS2.

4:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at No. 12 Auburn, SEC; No. 16 Louisville vs. Purdue, Channel 11; South Alabama at Mississippi, ESPNU.