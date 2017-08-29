Sports world donates and raises millions of dollars to aid victims of Harvey

Tropical Storm Harvey has brought tremendous devastation to Houston and surrounding areas, and members of the athletic community are donating large amounts of money to the relief efforts.

Astros owner Jim Crane and his team announced a $4-million donation and are hoping they set an example for others during these tragic times in their city.

"We are committed to doing our part to provide aid and assistance to the thousands of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need right now,” Crane said. “We encourage others in our region and beyond to help out in any way that they can."

Rockets owner Leslie Alexander also donated $4 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the team announced Monday.

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the Rockets said in a statement.

Texans owner Bob McNair and his team announced a $1-million donation to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund, an amount that the NFL Foundation said it would match. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pledged to match up to $1 million in donations toward the American Red Cross’ relief fund specifically for Harvey victims.

Also, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt started a fundraising drive on Sunday with a goal of raising $200,000, while donating half of that amount himself. On Monday, Watt tweeted that a $50,000 donation from former Clippers star Chris Paul, who was traded to the Rockets this off-season, put the total amount over the $500,000 mark.

As of Tuesday morning, Watt’s campaign had resulted in more than $1.6 million in donations, with Watt setting a new goal of $2 million.

“Who knows where this can go,” Watt said in a video he tweeted out in the morning. “Who knows how much we can raise.”

CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. Hear from quarterback Philip Rivers, cornerback Jason Verrett, defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Melvin Ingram after the Chargers beat the Rams in the third preseason game, 21-19. CAPTION Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. Rams and Chargers fans weigh in on the "fight" for Los Angeles and whether there is a rivalry. CAPTION ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. ABOUT THE SERIES Two of the most dominant boxers in the world are set to square off on September 16 – Canelo Alvarez, the young superstar and pride of Mexican boxing, against Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the current unified middleweight world champion who hails from Kazakhstan. The fight, two years in the making, promises to be one of the most important matches in boxing’s history, with fans and followers expecting the hype of Mayweather-Pacquiao but with explosive results to back it up. Covering the whole story is Lance Pugmire, award-winning boxing writer for The Los Angeles Times. Pound for Pound with Lance Pugmire will follow Pugmire, Canelo, and GGG in the run up to Sept. 16 – from the pre-fight media coverage, to exclusive interviews, training, the weigh-in and the post-fight madness. This series will be shot with a true behind-the-scenes feel. With access only The Los Angeles Times can provide, Pound for Pound promises to bring fight fans from around the world an inside look at the making of one of the biggest boxing matches ever, in real time, as it unfolds. CAPTION The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. The Los Angeles Chargers hold one of the highest ticket prices in the league. Does the small stadium justify the cost? Season-ticket holders give their thoughts. CAPTION Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense. Lack of offense and an injured offensive line stand out in the Chargers second preseason game, but so does some strong play from both a rookie and a veteran on defense.

charles.schilken@latimes.com

Twitter: @chewkiii