Sports world donates and raises millions of dollars to aid victims of Harvey

Tropical Storm Harvey has brought tremendous devastation to Houston and surrounding areas, and members of the athletic community are donating large amounts of money to the relief efforts.
Astros owner Jim Crane and his team announced a $4-million donation and are hoping they set an example for others during these tragic times in their city.
"We are committed to doing our part to provide aid and assistance to the thousands of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need right now,” Crane said. “We encourage others in our region and beyond to help out in any way that they can."
Rockets owner Leslie Alexander also donated $4 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund started by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the team announced Monday.
"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the Rockets said in a statement.
Texans owner Bob McNair and his team announced a $1-million donation to the United Way of Greater Houston's flood relief fund, an amount that the NFL Foundation said it would match. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has pledged to match up to $1 million in donations toward the American Red Cross’ relief fund specifically for Harvey victims.
Also, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt started a fundraising drive on Sunday with a goal of raising $200,000, while donating half of that amount himself. On Monday, Watt tweeted that a $50,000 donation from former Clippers star Chris Paul, who was traded to the Rockets this off-season, put the total amount over the $500,000 mark.
As of Tuesday morning, Watt’s campaign had resulted in more than $1.6 million in donations, with Watt setting a new goal of $2 million.
“Who knows where this can go,” Watt said in a video he tweeted out in the morning. “Who knows how much we can raise.”
Twitter: @chewkiii