‘Los Angeles is our home.’ Companies with SoCal ties donate millions in wildfire relief

Homes smolder to ashes during a wildfire
Homes in Altadena smolder to ash from the Eaton fire. The damage and destruction from it as well as from the Palisades fire have drawn millions in pledged donations from companies with ties to the region.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Marisa GerberStaff Writer 
In the days since twin fires devastated the region, several companies with ties to Southern California have pledged millions in relief funds.

The scope of loss from the Eaton and Palisades fires will reshape the region for decades — devastating families, razing entire neighborhoods and creating economic losses estimated at $50 billion. In the immediate aftermath, many local shops and restaurants offered free clothes and food to families who lost their homes, while others pledged to give the proceeds from special sales to relief groups.

Here are some of the major companies that have vowed to donate millions.

Ballmer Group | $15 million

The company founded by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, said it planned to donate $15 million to address immediate food and shelter needs and to support first responders. The company is, along with several other entities, also hosting FireAid, a benefit concert Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and nearby Kia Forum.

Amgen | $10 million

The biopharmaceutical company based in Thousand Oaks has, along with the Amgen Foundation, vowed to donate $10 million. The company said its foundation will also match donations from employees. In a statement, its chief executive said that many employees live in or around the fire zones.

BeyGood | $2.5 million

The foundation started by Beyoncé pledged $2.5 million, which it said it intends to distribute directly to families who lost their homes in Altadena and Pasadena. Some funds, the organization said, will also go to churches and community centers helping displaced residents.

Spectrum | $2.5 million

One of the main internet and cable providers in Los Angeles County, the telecommunications company said it plans to donate $2.5 million in cash and services — $500,000 in cash doled out to foundations, as well as $1 million each for small-business loans through its fund and airtime that nonprofits can use for public service announcements about wildfire recovery efforts.

Skechers | $1 million

The sneaker company based in Manhattan Beach said it will donate more than $1 million. The company’s president said in a note that, although it is a global brand, “Los Angeles is our home.” Company executives said they plan to partner with several local organizations, including the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that provides essentials, such as diapers and formula.

Banc of California | $1 million

The financial institution that, in 2023, moved its headquarters to Los Angeles said it would put $1 million into a relief and recovery fund, noting that anyone looking to help could make tax-deductible donations to the fund. Its chief executive said in a statement that the bank had started the fund, in part, because it got so many inquiries from people across the country eager to help.

Hollywood studios and streamers

As previously reported, studios and streaming giants in Hollywood made big pledges. Walt Disney Co., Warner Bros. Discovery and Google each committed $15 million to relief and recovery efforts, while Comcast, Netflix and Amazon said they would each donate $10 million.
Marisa Gerber

Marisa Gerber is an enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. A finalist for the Livingston Award, she joined The Times in 2012.

