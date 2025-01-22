‘Los Angeles is our home.’ Companies with SoCal ties donate millions in wildfire relief

In the days since twin fires devastated the region, several companies with ties to Southern California have pledged millions in relief funds.

The scope of loss from the Eaton and Palisades fires will reshape the region for decades — devastating families, razing entire neighborhoods and creating economic losses estimated at $50 billion. In the immediate aftermath, many local shops and restaurants offered free clothes and food to families who lost their homes, while others pledged to give the proceeds from special sales to relief groups.

Here are some of the major companies that have vowed to donate millions.