Toronto Raptors fire coach Dwane Casey after record-setting season

The Toronto Raptors have fired Dwane Casey two days after he was announced as the National Basketball Coaches Assn.'s coach of the year.
"After careful consideration, I have decided this is a very difficult but necessary step the franchise must take," Raptors President Masai Ujiri said in a statement Friday. "As a team we are constantly trying to grow and improve in order to get to the next level.
Casey coached the Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins this season and their first-ever top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. He's the only coach in team history to have won 48 or more games in a season, and he's done so the last five years in a row.
The Raptors have also made the playoffs five years in a row for the first time ever, advancing to the conference finals two years ago. But they haven't been able to get past LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in each of the last three seasons, including sweeps in the semifinal round this year and last.
Overall, Casey is 320-238 in seven seasons with the Raptors.
"We celebrate everything Dwane has done for the organization, we thank him, and we wish him nothing but the best in the future," Ujiri stated. "He was instrumental in creating the identity and culture of who we are as a team, and we are so proud of that."
Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Casey acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his future with the team but said that he was going to keep doing his job until he was told to do otherwise.
"I haven't gone looking for a vote of confidence or anything like that because no one is saying anything different," Casey said. "Until they do, I'm still here, still fighting, still scratching, still meeting with players. That's all I can do."
