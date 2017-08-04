Sparks roll past Liberty for fourth consecutive victory

Candace Parker scored 24 points and Odyssey Sims added 20 to help the Los Angeles Sparks cruise by the New York Liberty 87-74 on Friday night.

The score was tied 44-44 at halftime but New York only scored 11 points in the third quarter and didn't score in the fourth until Rebecca Allen's jumper at the 7:35 mark.

Los Angeles made four of its six three-pointers in the third quarter and scored 25 points. Parker had eight points in the quarter and Nneka Ogwumike added seven.

Ogwumike finished with 17 points while Chelsea Gray contributed 11 points and seven rebounds for Los Angeles (18-6), which only had six turnovers compared to New York's 13.

Bria Hartley scored 16 points for New York (12-12) and Tina Charles added 10 in just 23 minutes.

The Liberty ended a five-game road trip at 2-3 and play at home on Tuesday for the first time since July 19.