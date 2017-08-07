Former Pro Bowler Vince Wilfork announces retirement in Kingsford Charcoal commercial [Video]

Vince Wilfork’s retirement announcement was brought to you by Kingsford Charcoal.

“No more cleats, I’m moving on to smoked meats,” the four-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman declared in a commercial for the grilling staple that debuted Monday.

Wilford, who played for the Houston Texans the last two years after spending the previous 11 with the New England Patriots, also tweeted the ad, along with the message, “Well y’all — it’s been a great run, but the time has come.”

The spot — which shows Wilfork hanging up his football shoes and picking up a pair of tongs, then barbecuing while wearing overalls with no shirt underneath — also announces Wilfork’s farewell tailgate, which will be held Sept. 7 at Gillette Stadium before the Patriots’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Judging from the commercial, Wilfork seems thrilled by his decision to end his playing career.

“Peace out! I’m outta here!” he exclaims in the ad, which also shows him clicking his heals as he heads off into the sunset. “Later!”

