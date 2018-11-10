UCLA-Arizona State: A look at how the teams match up

Arizona State receiver N’Keal Harry vs. the UCLA secondary. Bruins coach Chip Kelly called the 6-foot-4, 213-pound Harry the best receiver his team will have faced this season, a declaration backed by his production. Harry ranks second in the Pac-12 Conference in yards receiving (828) and touchdowns (nine) while making some of the season’s most astounding catches. “He can dominate in one-on-one coverage because even if he’s covered, he can still go make a play,” Kelly said. “He’s got really good speed for a guy that size and he’s got tremendous ball skills.” Harry will face a Bruins secondary that ranks sixth in the Pac-12 in pass defense, giving up 229.6 yards per game.