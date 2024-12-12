Advertisement
Meeting in unfamiliar territory, UCLA and Arizona may feel like perfect strangers

Arizona guard Caleb Love jumps in the air while pressuring UCLA guard Sebastian Mack during a game in March
Arizona guard Caleb Love, shown leaping in the air while guarding UCLA’s Sebastian Mack last season, is the Wildcats’ sole returning player.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch
By Ben Bolch
Staff WriterFollow
Long each other’s biggest basketball rival in the Pac-12, UCLA and Arizona will meet again Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix as newly estranged.

It will be a nonconference game. On a neutral court. In an NBA arena that as of midweek was not sold out.

“The whole thing’s weird,” Bruins coach Mick Cronin said Wednesday of a game that always drew one of the biggest home crowds of the season for each team but is now being staged elsewhere as a name, image and likeness fundraiser. The teams are scheduled to meet again next season at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and in 2027 in Los Angeles at a site to be determined.

Adding to the bizarre-ness is Arizona’s early season stature. The Wildcats (4-4), now members of the Big 12 Conference, fell out of the national rankings last week for the first time since November 2021 and briefly had a losing record for the first time since early in the 2009-10 season.

Basically, they’re feeling the same sort of pain UCLA did a year ago amid massive roster churn. Guard Caleb Love is the only returning starter on an Arizona roster heavy on transfers that will be seeking its first quality win when it faces the No. 24 Bruins (8-1).

“They’ve had a lot of change in their personnel,” said Cronin, whose latest roster makeover has been an early success. “But they’re still the same, nothing really different as far as what they run offensively and the things that they do and how they play.”

Cronin said Arizona’s struggles are largely a function of a brutal schedule that has included Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma and West Virginia, not to mention a lengthy trip to the Bahamas for the latter two games.

Some metrics support Cronin’s assertion that the Wildcats remain a top-25 team despite their record. According to basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy, Arizona’s offensive efficiency is No. 24 nationally and its defensive efficiency is No. 37. (By comparison, UCLA’s offensive ranking is No. 48 and its defensive ranking is No. 4.) Pomeroy projects the Wildcats to win the game, 75-74.

UCLA is agonizingly familiar with Love. A transfer from North Carolina, his late barrage of three-pointers lifted the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over the Bruins in the 2022 NCAA tournament after a quiet first half. He continues to be an erratic shooter in his second season at Arizona, making 18 of 61 three-pointers (29.5%).

But there are other signs that the Wildcats are trending in the right direction. Forward Trey Townsend, a transfer from Oakland University, has averaged 14.5 points over his last four games after a slow start. Center Motiejus Krivas appears to be rounding into form following a preseason foot injury. And guard Anthony Dell’Orso, a transfer from Campbell, has provided a reliable weapon off the bench by making 50% of his three-pointers.

The crowd inside the Footprint Center likely will skew heavily in the Wildcats’ favor but probably won’t resemble what the Bruins are used to facing inside the McKale Center.

“The old days, that just didn’t happen, right?” Cronin said of playing a familiar opponent in unfamiliar territory. “You played home-and-homes. But the old days, that’s why they’re called the old days.”

Etc.

Cronin on forward Eric Dailey Jr. making 47.4% of his three-pointers: “He’s as dedicated a player as I’ve ever coached, so [it’s] a product of ... his work ethic.” … Cronin said a breakdown in fundamentals by guard Sebastian Mack contributed to the failed box-out on a free throw late in the Oregon game that led to a Ducks offensive rebound and three-pointer. “He didn’t pinch,” Cronin said of Mack. “Little things, which are not little things, they’re big things.”
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

