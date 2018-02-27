UCLA's Chip Kelly completes coaching staff with hiring of Derek Sage and Justin Frye

Chip Kelly has completed his coaching staff following the recent departures of two assistants, hiring Derek Sage to coach tight ends and Justin Frye to coach the offensive line.
Sage is staying within the Pac-12 Conference after spending last season as the outside receivers coach at Washington State. He previously coached alongside Kelly at New Hampshire for two seasons and has also coached at Toledo, Wyoming and Nevada as part of a career that started as a graduate assistant in 2002 after he played tight end for Cal State Northridge the previous two seasons.
Frye spent the last 11 seasons at Boston College, including the last five as the offensive line coach and run game coordinator. Running back Andre Williams was a Heisman Trophy finalist while running for a nation-best 2,177 yards in 2013 under Frye's guidance.
Frye replaces Hank Fraley, who left to become assistant offensive line coach with the Detroit Lions. Sage replaces Angus McClure, who departed to coach Nevada's offensive line.
UCLA is scheduled to open spring practice on March 6.
