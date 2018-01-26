Jaylen Hands' return to the UCLA starting lineup may be just a cameo

Update: UCLA has gotten off to a slow start three times in its last four games, prompting some boos Thursday when underdog California took a 13-point lead in the first half. "A couple of these games, our concentration wasn't always there and that's why we started off sluggish," Bruins forward Kris Wilkes said, "but as the game progresses we get that concentration back and somebody steps up." Stanford has slipped a bit since its hot start in Pac-12 play, consecutive losses to Arizona and USC dropping the Cardinal into third place. Stanford overcame a 13-point deficit during the second half of a 107-99 double overtime victory over the Bruins earlier this month at Maples Pavilion.