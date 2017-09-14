UCLA could have two new starters at linebacker against Memphis

Krys Barnes routinely hears it in practice, that he should prepare like he’s going to be a starter.

It’s become more than a saying this week.

Barnes could start at weak-side linebacker for No. 25 UCLA (2-0) against Memphis (1-0) on Saturday at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium after teammate Kenny Young sustained head trauma last week against Hawaii on a play that officials later acknowledged should have resulted in a targeting penalty.

Young’s status remained unclear because Bruins coach Jim Mora does not provide injury updates during the season, and reporters are not allowed to watch the majority of practice or report on which players are participating in the warmup period they are allowed to observe.

The Bruins are assured of needing a fill-in starter at strong-side linebacker against the Tigers because Josh Woods must sit out the first half as punishment for being assessed a targeting penalty in the second half against Hawaii. That spot is likely to be filled by Breland Brandt.

A starting lineup including Barnes, a sophomore, and Brandt, a redshirt freshman, alongside regular starting middle linebacker Lokeni Toailoa, a sophomore, would constitute a youth movement for the Bruins.

Barnes led the team with a career-high 12 tackles against Hawaii, including one for loss, in his first extended game action after playing solely on special teams as a freshman. But he found some room for growth when he reviewed the game footage.

“I can be way more physical, attack the ball more, just focus on my job while I’m in there,” Barnes said, “not trying to play other people’s positions, help other people out, just do my thing.”

Mora said Barnes missed some tackles and made too many tackles down the field but gained valuable experience.

“The only way that you really make big leaps in improvement,” Mora said, “is if you play in a game.”

UCLA’s defense also could be without safeties Jaleel Wadood (head trauma) and Adarius Pickett (right knee) after they were injured against Hawaii.

The Bruins will face a Memphis offense that piled up 319 of its 416 yards on the ground during a season-opening 37-29 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, though that reliance on the run might have been mostly a result of windy and rainy conditions. The Tigers were among the top passing teams in the nation last season, averaging 304 yards per game.

Battle of attrition?

Memphis’ defense also will be short-handed. Nose tackle Jared Gentry and linebackers Jackson Dillon and Darian Porter suffered season-ending injuries during the Tigers’ opener on Aug. 30.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Wilson must sit out the first half of the game against UCLA because he was penalized for targeting in the second half of Memphis’ last game. The Tigers did not play last week because their game against Central Florida was canceled in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Since Memphis has played only once, the Bruins have relied mostly on footage from last season in their preparation.

“There’s a little bit more unknown,” Mora said.

UCLA does possess a high level of familiarity with Memphis coach Mike Norvell, who was Arizona State’s offensive coordinator from 2012-15. The Tigers run an up-tempo offense that Mora said featured some schemes similar to those the Bruins saw last week against Hawaii.

Museum visit

The Bruins are scheduled to receive a private tour of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis on Friday after departing Los Angeles on Thursday, a day earlier than the team usually leaves for a trip involving a Saturday game.

Mora said he visited the museum in March while the UCLA men’s basketball team was in Memphis for an NCAA tournament regional semifinal and thought it also would be a worthwhile experience for his players.

“We feel like it’s an opportunity to see something that’s special to the history of this country, very special — somber, meaningful, educational,” Mora said. “We think it will have an impact on our guys.”

