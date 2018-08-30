Michigan transfer Wilton Speight named starting quarterback for UCLA

Wilton Speight intimated that he expected to be UCLA’s starting quarterback three months before he threw his first pass in training camp.
“I don’t really think like, ‘Oh, what if I don’t start,’ ” the graduate transfer told The Times during a spring interview. “I’ve never thought like that. I think that helped me win the starting job two years in a row at Michigan and I think it will help me moving forward too.”
Speight’s words seemed prophetic after the Bruins announced on Thursday that he would start their season opener against Cincinnati on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.
Speight beat out true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson and redshirt sophomore Devon Modster in a heated three-way race.
Listed at 6 feet 6 and 232 pounds, Speight fully knows what the skeptics think. He can’t thrive in an offense orchestrated by coach Chip Kelly, who prefers his quarterbacks to flummox defenses with the ability to run as well as throw.
Speight isn’t the only one who disagrees with the doubters. Jedd Fisch, the onetime Michigan passing game coordinator who watched Speight shred Big Ten Conference defenses for two seasons before a stopover as UCLA’s offensive coordinator in 2017, said that Speight has the making of a Bruins big shot.
“He’s a big, strong guy who can make every throw,” Fisch, now an offensive analyst with the Rams, said this week, “stands tall in the pocket, really good in the play-action game, has nice feet and is a guy that’s won a lot of games as a starting quarterback and lost very few.”
Speight led the Wolverines to a 9-0 start in 2016 that helped them reach the Orange Bowl, where they dropped a 33-32 heartbreaker against Florida State. His stats that season were among the best in the Big Ten after he completed 61.6% of his passes for 2,538 yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
He was Michigan’s starter once more in 2017 before a severe back injury ended his season after only four games. He arrived at UCLA near the end of May, lured by what he said was an innovative coach as much as “a team that was ready to win.”
Speight likes to be in control of every situation. He suggested an ending to a reporter’s story that would involve his new team meeting his old one in the Rose Bowl game.
That might involve Speight showing that he’s not the plodding quarterback that some fans fear.
“I’ve made a lot of changes,” Speight said, “and I’m looking forward to putting that on display.”