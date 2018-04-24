UCLA's women's gymnastics team wins a national title and brings out the best in the sport

"The sport's not bad. It's the people that were running the sport that were bad," Kondos-Field said. "And so when reporters say, 'I have a daughter, why would I put her in gymnastics?' I go, 'Why wouldn't you put her in gymnastics?' Look at the testimonies of those women. They spoke with strength, commitment to the truth, they spoke with clarity. They spoke with poise. Sometimes they got upset and sometimes they broke down but they never lost their poise or their composure. Where do you think they learned that? In gymnastics. That's where they learned that. How to be tough as nails, how to face fear, and how to be your best in that moment. They learned that in this sport.