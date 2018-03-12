How UCLA matches up against St. Bonaventure

Best victories/worst losses: UCLA defeated Kentucky, 83-75, in New Orleans in December and downed Arizona, 82-74, in Tucson in February, becoming the only team to beat the Wildcats on their home court in the last two seasons. The Bruins' two worst losses came against Colorado, including a 68-59 setback at home in January. St. Bonaventure defeated Syracuse, 60-57, in overtime in December and Rhode Island, 77-74, in February. The Bonnies lost to Niagara, 77-75, in their season opener.