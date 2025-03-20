Women’s NCAA tournament: How to watch Lauren Betts and UCLA vs. Southern

UCLA has never made the Final Four of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

The Bruins could change that over the next few weeks. They begin March Madness as the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed for the first time in program history.

As the top-seeded team in Spokane regional 1, UCLA will host No. 16 Southern in the opening round.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch and enjoy the game.