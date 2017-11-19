UCLA fires football coach Jim Mora

UCLA announced late Sunday morning that it had fired coach Jim Mora, one day after the Bruins put up a gutsy effort in a 28-23 loss to crosstown rival USC at the Coliseum.

Offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch will serve as the interim coach with one regular-season game remaining, against California on Friday night at the Rose Bowl.

UCLA announced that it would honor the terms of Mora’s contract, which ran through the 2021 season and included a buyout of roughly $12 million, exclusively using athletic department-generated funds.

“Making a coaching change is never easy, but it’s an especially difficult decision when you know that a coach has given his all to our university,” Guerrero said in a statement. “Jim helped reestablish our football program and was instrumental in so many ways in moving the program forward.

“While his first four seasons at UCLA were very successful, the past two seasons have not met expectations. We thank Jim and his family for his service to our school and his unquestionable commitment to our student-athletes.”

Mora compiled a 46-30 record in six seasons, including four bowl appearances and two 10-win seasons. But UCLA has gone 10-17 since late in the 2015 season.

UCLA announced that a national search would begin for a replacement, with Guerrero being assisted by senior associate athletic director Josh Rebholz, prominent Bruins alumnus Casey Wasserman and former UCLA quarterback Troy Aikman.

ben.bolch@latimes.com

Follow Ben Bolch on Twitter @latbbolch