Status of Wilton Speight for UCLA's game at Oklahoma remains up in the air

Kelly, on simulating the noise the Bruins expect to hear at Oklahoma’s Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium: “We may get in trouble if we make it that loud in here.” … Jamabo returned to practice as a full participant for the first time in about two weeks. … Linebacker Elijah Wade and defensive lineman Marcus Moore also shed the yellow non-contact jerseys they had worn in recent weeks. … Linebacker Leni Toailoa, who wore a sling on his left arm Saturday at the Rose Bowl, was absent from practice. ... Linebacker Mique Juarez walked into a trainer’s shed during practice before sitting down to rest. … Left tackle Andre James said he expected the Bruins to increase their offensive tempo. … Kelly’s teams never lost back-to-back games in the same season during his four years at Oregon.