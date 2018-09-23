Long snapper Johnny Den Bleyker has come through in the clutch

Den Bleyker is part of a strong group of Bruins specialists. He’s on the watch list for the newly created David Binn Award, which goes to the top long snapper in the nation. Stefan Flintoft is on the watch list for the Ray Guy Award, which goes to the nation’s top punter, and J.J. Molson is on the watch list for the Lou Groza Award, which goes to the nation’s top kicker.