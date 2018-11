Pickett has parlayed his punt-return plight into some defensive-play marvels

Kelly was unusually demonstrative during the portion of practice open to the media, yelling commands and grabbing a player’s jersey to show the proper technique. “You wanna play?” Kelly barked. “Get your hands inside!” … Receiver Kyle Philips, who has not played since suffering an unspecified injury in the game against Colorado on Sept. 28, increased his activities in practice, stretching with his teammates for the first time since he was hurt. He remained in a yellow noncontact jersey. … Guard Christaphany Murray returned to practice after a one-day absence but right tackle Justin Murphy was not on the field during the open part of practice.