UCLA running back Joshua Kelley can't wait for his first chance to play against USC

“We’re still learning, we’re still getting better,” Alves said, “and when you’re still learning, you’re going to have mistakes, so that’s really where it’s at right now. … We’re going to look back on some plays, some times in the season where you’re like, why did we do that, why did we miss that block, stuff like that, and we’re going to think about it and we’re going to fix it and then next year we’re going to be a lot better.”