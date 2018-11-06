Advertisement

A look at the roster for UCLA's men's basketball team

UCLA's Jaylen Hands takes a shot over California's Nick Hamilton defends on Jan. 25. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

A look at the roster for the UCLA Bruins as they head into the 2018-19 season beginning tonight.

Player; Yr; Pos.; Ht.; Comment

Prince Ali; Jr.; G; 6-3; Needs to move into leadership role with departures of Aaron Holiday, Thomas Welsh.

Jules Bernard; Fr; G; 6-6; A smorgasbord of possibilities for freshman who can shoot, drive and handle ball.

Moses Brown; Fr.; C; 7-2; Shot-blocking, dunking fiend needs a nickname to encapsulate his dominance.

Tyger Campbell; Fr.; G; 5-11; Season-ending knee injury considerably thins team’s ballhandling depth.

Armani Dodson; Jr.; G; 6-5; Biggest contribution could be pushing his teammates in practices.

Jaylen Hands; So.; G; 6-3; Primary point guard will need to distribute first, score second for Bruins to win.

Jalen Hill; Fr.; F; 6-10; Eager to make news for something besides international shoplifting incident.

Kenneth Nwuba; Fr.; F; 6-9; Will fight for minutes in a crowded frontcourt filled with talent.

Alex Olesinski; Jr.; F; 6-10; Stress fracture in foot is expected to keep him out until December.

Shareef O’Neal; Fr.; F; 6-9; Heart surgery to fix electrical problem will sideline him for entire season.

Cody Riley; Fr.; F; 6-9; Jaw injury sustained in practice will sideline him for at least three weeks.

David Singleton; Fr.; G; 6-4; Figures to be leader of the second unit as the primary backup point guard.

Chris Smith; So.; G; 6-9; Most versatile player on team can essentially play every position except center.

Joseph Wallace; Jr.; G; 6-2; Probably won’t start any games but could finish a few if Bruins are winning big.

Kris Wilkes; So.; F; 6-6; Returned to get stronger and improve defensively before heading off to the NBA.

Isaac Wulf; Jr.; G; 6-3; Now the lone Wulf after his brother Alec exhausted his eligibility.

