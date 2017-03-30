TJ Leaf leaves UCLA for the NBA

UCLA's leading scorer will not return next season.

Freshman power forward TJ Leaf announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon that he was hiring an agent and declaring for the NBA draft.

“This was a huge decision for me and my family,” Leaf said. It was definitely one of the hardest decisions in my life.”

Unlike fellow Bruins freshman Lonzo Ball, who declared his intentions to declare for the draft after UCLA's season ended with a loss to Kentucky in an NCAA tournament South Regional semifinal, Leaf appeared to be wavering, saying he loved UCLA "with everything in me."

“The fans were amazing and made for a great year,” he said Thursday. “The coaches were the best I’ve had, and I can’t thank them enough, especially Coach Alford.

“I will always love my UCLA family so much, in particular the amazing teammates I had this past year. They are like brothers to me. This was the most fun year of basketball I’ve had in my entire life, and I will definitely miss it. But, I cannot wait to start my new journey.”

Coach Steve Alford was supportive.

“TJ had such a great season for us, and I completely support his decision to pursue his dream,” Alford said in a statement released by UCLA. “I’m proud of what he was able to accomplish this season.

“He brought so much to our team, both on and off the court, and we’re certainly going to miss him. TJ has been an absolute joy to coach, and I know that all of us at UCLA will be excited to watch him continue to grow at the next level.”

Leaf is widely projected as a late pick in the NBA draft lottery, which encompasses the top 14 picks. He averaged a team-high 16.3 points and was second on the team in rebounding with an average of 8.2.

The loss of Leaf and Ball will leave two huge holes that the Bruins will try to fill with a recruiting class ranked No. 2 nationally.

UCLA junior center Thomas Welsh, sophomore point guard Aaron Holiday and freshman center Ike Anigbogu also must decide whether to return next season or declare for the draft.

UPDATES:

3:15 p.m.: This story has been updated with comments from Leaf and Alford.

This article was originally published at 2:35 p.m.