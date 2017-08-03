Photos: UCLA training camp starts at the new Wasserman Football Center

The sun set over UCLA’s new football practice fields like an Impressionist painting, arresting hues of red and blue melding with wispy clouds.

The end of the day marked the dawn of training camp and the start of what the Bruins hope is a rebirth of their winning ways under coach Jim Mora. The gloom of last season’s 4-8 record was gone as an air horn sounded to signal the start of practice, triggering exuberant yells from players as they milled about the two artificial turf fields.

A handful of fans peered over the ledge of an adjacent parking lot as players commenced the usual first practice in shorts and jersey tops without pads. Players’ family members observed from a patio on the second level of the recently opened Wasserman Football Center.

Photographs by Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

